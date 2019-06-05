Politics 5.6.2019 02:08 pm

DA announces its new 'shadow cabinet'

Citizen reporter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane briefs the media following a caucus meeting ahead of South Africa's sixth parliament convening.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane briefs the media following a caucus meeting ahead of South Africa's sixth parliament convening. Picture: Twitter (@Our_DA)

The opposition intends to track the ruling party’s moves in government tenaciously again.

The opposition DA has once again picked a number of its MPs to play the role of shadow ministers and functionaries in the sixth democratic parliament.

Although these titles are informal, they are a tradition in some democracies, including in the UK, to act as a counterpart to the governing party’s choice of state officials at the highest level.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said they had picked a diverse group of MPs comprising of talented South Africans from all walks of life who would hold national government accountable for the exercise of their powers, while putting forward fresh ideas and credible alternatives to the plans and policies of national government.

“The people of South Africa re-elected the DA as the country’s official opposition in this 6th parliament, and we do not take this privilege and responsibility for granted. We will work each and every day to ensure that this parliament works for the people. We will do so by committing to:

  1. Fulfil our constitutional mandate, in terms of Chapter 4 of the Constitution, to hold every exercise of public power by the National Executive to account. Through motions, oral and written questions, and persistent work in parliamentary committees, we will not allow the ruling party to relegate parliament to a toothless lapdog of the executive;
  2. Oppose damaging legislation, regulations and government policy that does not have the best interests of the nation at heart; and
  3. Propose credible, workable and implementable alternatives before Parliament, including policy papers, alternative budgets, and Private Members Bills.

“Our work will focus on an Agenda for Reform. The most pressing of these is the need for urgent economic reform. In this light, we will use parliament to table our Jobs Bill and Cheaper Energy Bill, focus on city-led economic growth, fight for labour legislation reform, oppose any changes to the Reserve Bank independence and mandate, propose alternatives to the current state-owned entity ownership framework, propose alternatives to the current Mining Charter, and oppose threats to the economy and fiscus such as the NHI and expropriation of property and land without compensation.”

The full list of MPs in the shadow cabinet can be found below:

 Ministry Shadow Minister Shadow Deputy Minister
The Minister in the Presidency Solly Malatsi Ghaleb Cachalia
The Ministry in the Presidency: Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Luyolo Mphithi Nazley Sharif
The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services Adv. Glynnis Breytenbach Werner Horn
The Ministry of Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber Michelle Clarke
The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans Kobus Marais Maliyakhe Shelembe
The Ministry of Home Affairs Joe McGluwa Angel Khanyile
The Ministry of State Security Dianne Kohler Barnard Dr Mimmy Gondwe
The Ministry of Police Andrew Whitfield Okkie Terblanche
The Ministry of Trade and Industry Dean Macpherson Mathew Cuthbert
The Ministry of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis Dr Dion George
The Ministry of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Annette Steyn Thandeka Mbabama
The Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Leon Basson Emma Powell
The Ministry of Basic Education Nomsa Marchesi Desiree van der Walt
The Ministry of Health Siviwe Gwarube Lindy Wilson
The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Darren Bergman Mergan Chetty
The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Prof. Belinda Bozzoli Baxolile Nodada
The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries James Lorimer Hannah Winkler
The Ministry of Transport Chris Hunsinger Thami Mabhena
The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy Kevin Mileham Cheryl Phillips
The Ministry of Social Development Bridget Masango Thandi Mpambo – Sibukhwane
The Ministry of Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone Erik Marais
The Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture Tsepo Mhlongo Veronica Van Dyk
The Ministry of Employment and Labour Dr Michael Cardo Michael Bagraim
The Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia Kopane Samantha Graham
The Ministry of Small Business Development Zakhele Mbhele Henro Kruger
The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Haniff Hoosen Cilliers Brink
The Ministry of Communications and Telecommunications Phumzile Van Damme Cameron Mackenzie
The Ministry of Tourism Manny De Freitas Hlanganani Gumbi
SCOPA Alf Lees Benedicta Van Minnen
SCOAG Phillip De Lange Eleanore Bouw-Spies
Appropriations Denis Joseph Ashor Sarupen

The shadow cabinet would officially meet every fortnight to discuss the upcoming legislative agenda; deliberate on new policies, debates, and motions; and table any other matters.

“I am confident that our shadow cabinet possesses the requisite skills, experience and expertise to bring forward innovative alternatives to move our country forward. Comprising of youth and experience, academics and activists, orators and operators – I am proud to lead it,” said Maimane.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

