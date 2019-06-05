Gordhan ‘astounded’ by Mkhwebane’s YouTube video – report

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said he was “astounded” by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s video posted to the public protector’s official YouTube account on Monday, in which Mkhwebane said her investigations of Gordhan were far from over and that she would be “doing her work” despite a “media narrative” that she was “targeting” the minister.

IOL reports that Gordhan said he was considering requesting the high court to make a ruling on Mkhwebane’s announcement via social media that she intended to serve the minister with notices.

Gordhan’s spokesperson, Adrian Lackay, was quoted as saying that the minister had found the announcement posted on social media “astounding” before she formally served notices on Gordhan or his legal team.

Lackay said the appropriate place to respond to Mkhwebane’s action would be before a high court, adding that Gordhan was obtaining legal advice.

In the video post, Mkhwebane said she was”ready for all the backlash” as she subpoenaed Gordhan again.

