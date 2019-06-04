ANC lekgotla identifies seven key areas for implementation in sixth administration

Speaking during a media briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule outlined the outcomes of the party’s recent national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla, which took place between June 1 and 3.

According to a statement issued by the party, the makgotla are gatherings where the ANC NEC, alliance partners and cadres in parliament, legislatures and various spheres of government meet to discuss a common program with the primary focus on the transformation society and the building a better life for all.

“The June 2019 Lekgotla took place in the context of the electoral mandate received by the ANC nationally and in eight provinces, and the recent establishment of the sixth administration. It also took place from the backdrop of the 25th-year-review of our democracy. The main purpose of the Lekgotla was, therefore, to translate the manifesto mandate into a concrete five-year programme for implementation.”

Magashule shared the seven key areas identified for implementation over the term of the sixth administration from 2019-2024. They are listed as follows:

1) Transforming the economy to serve all South Africans, and create jobs.

2) Investing in the capabilities of all the people, through education, skills revolution, and health.

3) Advancing social transformation through the strengthening of the social wage.

4) Tackle the persistence of apartheid spatial development to build sustainable and safe human settlements, towns, and rural areas and effective local government.

5) Advance nation-building, and social cohesion, and a safe South Africa for all.

6) Build a better Africa and world: Lekgotla appreciates the implementation of conference resolutions such as the downgrading of the Israel embassy into a liaison office, solidarity with the people of Cuba, Venezuela, Saharawi, and especially Palestine.

7) Renewing and building a capable, honest, developmental state.

“Racism, unemployment, and inequality [remain] one of the principal challenges confronting society. About 10 million South Africans are unemployed,” said Magashule before announcing that the party was declaring unemployment a national disaster.

Magashule also touched on the issues facing Eskom, stating that it should be “an apex priority”.

He also stressed the importance of increased support for SMMEs through one-stop business registration, access to capital and markets, as well as tax incentives to businesses that invest in the rural and township economy.

The fourth industrial revolution was once again mentioned. The ANC-led government has resolved to explore the adoption of an employment policy, particularly in low skills areas where the focus will be on skilling and reskilling South Africans, especially with regard to information and communications technology.

The ANC added in its statement: “Lekgotla reaffirmed the ANC as a strategic centre of power. As part of ensuring seamless implementation across government, Lekgotla called for the strengthening of intergovernmental relations and cooperative governance, because all implementation happens at local level. National government and the ANC must provide practical support to municipalities especially those not viable.

Corruption was also mentioned once again with the ANC stating “leaders in the ANC and government were urged to maintain the moral high ground and setting a high ethical bar”.

Statement by the Secretary General of the Afican National Congress, Comrade Ace Magashule, on the outcomes of the National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla. pic.twitter.com/jmvwEyUqOm — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 4, 2019

