De Lille says forget about the ‘blue liars’, there’s only one De Lille

Critics of the former Cape Town mayor “Aunty Pat” should “watch this space” as there is “only one Patricia De Lille in the world” as the new minister of public works and infrastructure was sworn in on Thursday.

The country was taken by surprise when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the leader of the opposing GOOD party as part of his new cabinet on Wednesday night.

During a cheerful and jovial swearing-in ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Wednesday, De Lille told the media after taking her oath that she could not decline the call to contribute to the country.

I will obey, respect and uphold our a constitution and all other laws of South Africa. Thank you for the support that I’ve received from our good South Africans. Now it’s time to work and be held accountable ❤️ #FixSA pic.twitter.com/ZAZ1kRLt9O — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 30, 2019

“When the President called me and asked me to do this task, I felt that I must say yes because he is inspiring the nation with hope. If you are called upon to do your contribution then you must do so. I am ready for it. I can’t wait to start.”

De Lille resigned from the DA in October last year following bad blood between her and the party. She formed the GOOD party in December, which earned her two seats in the National Assembly after the 8 May elections.

But she was not bothered by those who would criticise her for co-governing while sitting in opposition benches.

“There is only one Patricia De Lille in the whole world. I have my own style of politics and I should not be compared to anyone. I can just say to them – watch this space. They can judge me afterwards, not before that.”

While her former DA leader Mmusi Maimane wished her well in her new role, adding that he would ensure she accounted like any other person, she said she was not worried about the “blue liars”.

“Forget about these blue liars. I don’t even want to think about them. I am now focusing on wanting to build my country and making my contribution. They must concentrate on their jobs.”

