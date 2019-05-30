Limpopo SACP demands removal of Radzilani, Sibanda as MPLs

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Limpopo is threatening to plunge the province into turmoil if members of the provincial legislature alleged to be involved in the VBS looting saga are not removed from the legislature.

The party wants former Vhembe executive mayor and Limpopo ANC deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and former mayor for Lepelle-Nkumpi Nakedi Sibanda to be immediately removed as MPLs.

It had been decided by the ANC’s National Working Committee that the two should step aside while VBS investigations continued.

SACP Castro Pilusa’s district secretary, Dan Mosena, demanded that the two resign in order to clear their names.

Mosena said Limpopo was still reeling from the contentious investments by some of the province’s municipalities into the VBS Mutual Bank.

“The investment (into VBS by various municipalities) divided the province into two worrying factions, it has bankrupted the municipalities and left them ungovernable.

“Seven mayors were fired by the ANC leadership for arranging the investments. Pensioners, societies and ordinary citizens lost their hard-earned monies to the bank.

“The most worrying factor about them is that we don’t trust them and we are afraid they could lead us back to the 2018 dilemma,” he added.

Mosena said to add salt to injury, last week the province, under the tutelage of its political head, premier and ANC provincial chairperson, Stan Mathabatha, witnessed appointment of North West VBS-complicit as Chief Financial Officer at the Limpopo Legislature.

“The SCAP wants to know whether he was appointed with the necessary security clearance because if not, this could be a dent to the good reputation of the province and its people. We don’t want them, We want them gone as soon as yesterday. They must just pack their bags and their treasured belongings and leave the legislature for dignified people because they themselves are not dignified,” he said.

In response, Kenny Mathivha, spokesperson for the Limpopo premier said: “The premier consulted extensively with everyone, including the alliance partners both in the province and beyond the province’s border before swooning in. It is important for Castro Pilusa to know that cadres are deployed by the ANC and not government.”

