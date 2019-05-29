Did David Makhura disobey the ANC NEC?

Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s cabinet has come under more scrutiny after eagle-eyed civilians noticed that his 10-person provincial cabinet has a 50/50 gender split.

According to a resolution passed by the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC), because the position of premier is held by a man, Makhura was meant to ensure his provincial executive comprised six women and four men.

The ANC Women’s League in Gauteng (which is chaired by new MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko) has expressed concern over this and have accused Makhura of disobeying the ANC NEC’s instruction on the matter.

According to Times Live, the league issued a statement in which they cautiously welcomed the new executive committee, adding that they expected Makhura to “lead from the front”.

“The ANCWL in the Gauteng province notes with great disappointment the decision not to adhere to the resolution of the national executive committee (NEC) with regards to gender representation in the executive of the province,” reads the league’s statement.

“It is worrying that the decision of the highest structure in the ANC is disregarded at the expense of women who are capable and available to make changes to the province and the executive. The national executive committee agreed and determined that 60% of the executive in provinces should be constituted by females and that has not been the case in Gauteng,” added the league.

Neither Makhura’s office nor ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could be reached for comment.

