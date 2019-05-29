WATCH: Mabuza says ‘the cat is back’

A clip is circulating on social media showing African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza, nicknamed the Cat, telling a crowd of people that they should be happy because “the cat is back”.

This has been trending after Mabuza was on Tuesday sworn in as a member of the National Assembly, following a postponement last week after he asked to clear his name before he could take his oath as an MP.

Mabuza’s swearing-in on Tuesday paved the way for his reappointment as deputy president.

In the clip, the ANC deputy president repeats an old idiom that says when the cat is away the mice come out to play, and laughs, before adding “the cat is back”.

“You must know that the cat is back … you all should be happy that the cat is back,” Mabuza said.

The Cat is back! Listen to the cat himself. Posted by Bantu Holomisa on Tuesday, 28 May 2019

However, it could not be determined when Mabuza made the comments and at which event.

Mabuza met with the integrity commission of the ANC on Friday to discuss allegations that had been levelled against him and 21 others.

It was expected that his swearing-in on Tuesday could also clear the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to finally announce his new cabinet, which many expect to be far smaller than the previous one under Jacob Zuma.

