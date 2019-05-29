Msimanga slams new Gauteng council’s ‘racist ranter’ and taunts Lesufi about Swallows

According to the official opposition, the composition of David Makhura’s new executive council is “concerning, but not surprising.”

In a statement released by DA Gauteng caucus leader and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, the party notes its concern about the fact that “the list includes a number of individuals who have previously had a dismal track record in government”.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng premier announced the appointment of his new executive council, which he said “collectively represents the ANC’s accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas”.

He retained four members from the previous executive council and introduced new MECs in all the other positions.

“The appointment of Faith Mazibuko as MEC for community safety is an absolute disaster,” said Msimanga. “How can she uphold law and order after her racist rants against staff members over Combi Courts just before the election? This was an abuse of state resources for electioneering purposes if ever there was,” said Msimanga.

He also labelled Lebogang Maile’s appointment as MEC for human settlements, cooperative governance and traditional affairs “a step in the wrong direction”.

“This portfolio has been mismanaged by successive MECs, leaving the most needy in the province homeless. His appointment is clearly a move to keep Makhura’s foes within the ANC close at hand,” he added.

MEC for roads and transport Jacob Mamabolo was also not spared.

Msimanga and the DA believe that in his previous capacity as MEC for infrastructure development, Mamabolo’s many speeches and boasts amounted to very little substance, citing the Bank of Lisbon fire as one of many perceived failures on Mamabolo’s part.

Despite the general jubilation about Panyazi Lesufi’s new role, the party dismissed him as “a spin doctor” before asking what he even knew about finance.

“The DA will ask Moroka Swallows whether they will provide a reference as to his capabilities,” said the party sarcastically.

“The DA will make sure this administration gets to work and improves the lives of the people of Gauteng, especially when it comes to jobs, health, safety and stopping corruption,” promised the party, before concluding that “the ANC is skating on a thin majority and will not be afforded any leeway to dodge accountability as they have repeatedly done in the past.”

