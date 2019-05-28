Politics 28.5.2019 02:16 pm

Gordhan files review application for Mkhwebane’s report

Kaunda Selisho
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/ African News Agency/ ANA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/ African News Agency/ ANA

He will also ask the court for a declaratory order that the public protector did not act in accordance with the Constitution or the Public Protector Act.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s legal team filed a review application on Tuesday morning asking the High Court in Pretoria to set aside a recent report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which found that he flouted the Constitution.

In her report, Mkhwebane found that during his time as finance minister, Gordhan irregularly approved the early retirement of Ivan Pillay from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The public protector directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to “take appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan, finding that his approval of Pillay’s retirement amounted to “improper conduct” and was a violation of the constitution.

Gordhan vowed to take the report under review and has since done so.

RELATED: Mkhwebane claims Gordhan is ‘interfering’ with her investigation

He will also ask the court for a declaratory order that Mkhwebane, who has had two reports set aside by the High Court already, did not act in accordance with the Constitution or the Public Protector Act, reports Polity.

Mkhwebane announced her findings during a media briefing on Friday afternoon, a day before Ramaphosa was due to be sworn in as president.

Gordhan alleges that Mkhwebane appears to have rushed the report while various analysts have called the report’s timing into question.

READ NEXT: Ramaphosa unlikely to challenge Mkhwebane’s findings on Gordhan, says analyst

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Uneasy lies the head … 28.5.2019
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation questions timing of Mkhwebane’s report 28.5.2019
Public protector’s timing too perfect – SACP 28.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition