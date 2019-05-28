Path to deputy presidency open to David Mabuza as he is set to be sworn in as MP

Mabuza had earlier said he first wanted to deal with allegations from the ANC’s integrity commission that he had question marks over his head.

He met with the committee on Friday about their view that he may have brought the party into disrepute.

It would not have been possible for him to join Ramaphosa’s cabinet as his deputy had he not joined parliament. As the deputy president of the ANC, it is customary in the party for the deputy to also be the country’s deputy. However, it is not obligatory, and the position remains Ramaphosa’s alone to have the final word on. It is understood, though, that Ramaphosa has lobbied Mabuza to once again be his deputy.

“The deputy president made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute,” were the reasons the ANC earlier gave for the postponement. “The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the integrity commission on these allegations.”

According to City Press, the commission on Friday gave Mabuza reasons why his name had been flagged and he was given the chance to respond.

Gwede Mantashe also appeared on Friday for similar reasons after allegedly benefiting from Bosasa-sponsored upgrades to his home.

