DA concerned about some of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s appointments

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KZN has raised concerns about some of the provincial members of the executive council (MECs) newly elected KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Monday after he was sworn in.

The chief whip of the DA in the KZN Legislature, Francios Rodgers, said in a statement on Monday that the party was concerned that some of Zikalala’s appointments were a “desperate executive”.

Rodgers said the DA took issue with following appointments:

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who was appointed the MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs;

Peggy Nkonyeni, who was appointed the MEC for human settlements;

Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who was appointed the MEC for agriculture and

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who was appointed the MEC for health.

Rodgers said the DA was particularly concerned with Dube-Ncube’s appointment because the MEC “remains under a cloud of suspicion over her husband’s business interests within KZN municipalities”.

Last year, Dube-Ncube threatened to take legal action against individuals she said were attempting to create the perception that she had used her position as MEC for corporate governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to make it possible for her husband to score government contracts.

“That she has now been handed the ultimate ‘jobs for pals’ portfolio is alarming. With the collapse of both Msunduzi and eThekwini also under her watch, this is one MEC who should not have returned, and one can only wonder what she will bring to her critical new role,” Rodgers said.

The DA took issue with Nkonyeni’s appointment because five years ago she was “banished presumably after her name was linked to the ‘Amigo’ tender scam”, Rodgers said.

“Why she has now been allowed back into the fold is questionable,” Rodgers said.

Another “dubious appointment” Rodgers cited was that of Sithole-Moloi, calling it “dubious” because she had been “fired as mayor of Richmond in 2008 for bringing the municipality to its knees”.

“Yet another questionable appointment is that of Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu as health MEC when she has no experience in this area,” Rodgers said.

