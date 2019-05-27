Orania leader Carel Boshoff hangs up his khakis after corruption ‘exoneration’

The leader of the Orania Movement, Carel Boshoff, has resigned, citing he felt it was the right thing to do, he told Beeld.

The 55-year-old had earlier been accused of illegally purchasing a Mercedes-Benz for R102,000, and for hiking his salary by 45%, Beeld reported earlier this year.

The accusations against Boshoff originate from a former worker in the office of the executive committee, who worked in the town last year.

The ownership of the Mercedes-Benz has reportedly since been transferred to the Orania Movement.

Boshoff’s salary increase was said to be because of additional work expected of him. Boshoff’s handling of the OM’s growth fund was also under the spotlight.

He was, however, recently exonerated by his constituents of wrongdoing after investigations into the above-mentioned allegations, but says he still feels responsible for what happened.

However, the embattled politician says the allegations racked up against him were not the main reasons for his departure. He said three reasons influenced his decision, namely to make space for new leaders, to explore personal opportunities, and the fact that the structure of the Orania Movement, which has been the same since 1999, is set to change.

Boshoff, the son of the founder in 1990 of Orania, was president for 12 years. He says he plans to start a small-scale foundation to foster dialogue among communities to inspire them to be self-sufficient, he told Beeld.

The foundation will not carry his name, he says.

