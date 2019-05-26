KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala cuts costs by choosing small inauguration ceremony

Instead of a grand party at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg, KZN’s incoming premier Sihle Zikalala has opted for a small inauguration ceremony at the Premier’s official residence, set to take place on Monday morning.

According to IOL, this is being done in an effort to save money.

In addition to a venue change, the guest list has been capped at 200 people.

“This is a cost-cutting measure by the provincial government and this has been going on for years, hence we will not have a big inauguration ceremony,” provincial government communications head Mandla Msomi told the publication.

Msomi added that he was currently not at liberty to reveal how much Zikalalas inauguration will cost.

Zikalala’s inauguration will be followed by a state of the province address (Sopa). Thereafter, the provincial budget speech and the tabling of the departmental budgets will take place, signalling the beginning of the 2019-2024 provincial administration.

READ NEXT: Will Ramaphosa shed 40 cabinet positions?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.