KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala cuts costs by choosing small inauguration ceremony

Kaunda Selisho
31012019 (Durban) Acting Premier Sihle Zikalala addressing youth who attended the launch of KZN Youth Fund at Department of Public Works in Mayville, Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

In addition to a venue change, the guest list has been capped at 200 people.

Instead of a grand party at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg, KZN’s incoming premier Sihle Zikalala has opted for a small inauguration ceremony at the Premier’s official residence, set to take place on Monday morning.

According to IOL, this is being done in an effort to save money.

“This is a cost-cutting measure by the provincial government and this has been going on for years, hence we will not have a big inauguration ceremony,” provincial government communications head Mandla Msomi told the publication.

Msomi added that he was currently not at liberty to reveal how much Zikalalas inauguration will cost.

Zikalala’s inauguration will be followed by a state of the province address (Sopa). Thereafter, the provincial budget speech and the tabling of the departmental budgets will take place,  signalling the beginning of the 2019-2024 provincial administration.

