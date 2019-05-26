Masina’s cabinet advice for Ramaphosa

As the nation eagerly awaits news of who will be called upon to serve in president Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has some advice for him on who should and should not make the cut.

“The ANC has been clear that we don’t want tainted individuals to be appointed. That is a powerful message we used to drum up support to say to South Africans that we are on self-correction. Anyone that has been tainted must be given an opportunity to go clear their name,” said Masina in an interview with EWN.

Now that Ramaphosa has taken his oath of office, he ceases to be a member of parliament and has now become the first official member of the executive.

In light of the ANC’s aforementioned campaign promise and Ramaphosa’s promise to further cull government by decreasing the number of ministers, the nation eagerly awaits his cabinet announcement which could be made any day now.

Masina was not the only one with advice for Ramaohosa regarding the cabinet.

Speaking to the SABC in an interview shortly before the inauguration programme began, Malema insisted that Ramaphosa must show respect for chapter nine institutions by not including Gordhan in his upcoming cabinet.

