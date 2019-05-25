If Ramaphosa doesn’t appoint Mabuza as deputy he’ll be digging his own grave – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema does not believe David Mabuza’s reasons for postponing his swearing in as South Africa’s deputy president.

Mabuza requested that his swearing-in as deputy, which was scheduled for last week, be postponed following the release of a report by the ANC’s integrity committee that flagged him and many others among 22 problematic candidates in the party.

In a statement released by the ANC, Mabuza reportedly said he wanted to first deal with the report that found him to have brought the ANC into disrepute. The ANC statement added Mabuza made the request out of respect for the ANC’s institutions and processes.

According to Malema, however, Mabuza’s reason for stepping back is to protest that he doesn’t have enough power.

Speaking to EWN during today’s inauguration at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Tshwane, Malema said if president Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t appoint Mabuza as deputy president he will be digging his own grave.

Malema went on to cite historical incidents in which presidents who antagonised their deputies ended up being unseated by them.

“Ramaphosa must never think DD will not become a president. If he wants peace, we all know it started towards Polokwane, Zuma said I want to clear my name but behind the scenes he said to us they forced me out,” he told the publication.

