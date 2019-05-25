It is not legally possible for me to be the deputy president – Thuli Madonsela

Despite her not turning down the position of deputy president, former public protector Thuli Madonsela insists that in principle deputy president David Mabuza should retain his position.

Mabuza requested that his swearing-in as deputy, which was scheduled for last week, be postponed following the release of a report by the ANC’s integrity committee that flagged him and many others among 22 problematic candidates in the party.

In a statement, Mabuza said he wanted to first deal with the report that found him to have brought the ANC into disrepute. The ANC statement added Mabuza had requested his swearing-in be postponed out of respect for the ANC’s institutions and processes.

Various names have since been thrown into the hat as suggestions for who should take over from Mabuza if he chooses not to return to his position as deputy.

The list includes the likes of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Naledi Pandor and Madonsela.

“I have not turned down the offer for the position of deputy president. It is not legally possible for me to be the deputy president. The deputy president should be someone who was on the list for Parliament and I was not on that list,” Madonsela said in an impromptu interview with Independent Media on the sidelines of the inauguration festivities.

She went on to add that the person who would be the deputy president should be a part of the ruling party structures.

When asked if Pravin Gordhan should then be considered in her place despite the public protector’s finding against him, Madonsela said she would be surprised if he was not named as part of Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

“There is a difference between corruption and maladministration. The matter on Godhan is maladministration. I would be surprised if Gordhan is not in the new cabinet,” she said.

EFF leader Julius Malema feels differently, however.

Speaking to the SABC in an interview shortly before the inauguration programme began, Malema insisted that Ramaphosa must show respect for chapter nine institutions by not including Gordhan in his upcoming cabinet.

