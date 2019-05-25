Presidential inauguration attendees began queuing as early as 1am

It was a jovial mood at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria as thousands of guests dressed to the nines trickled in ahead of the Presidential Inauguration on Saturday morning.

Waving the South African flag in excitement and celebrations, members of the public braved the cold morning in their blankets and scarves when gates opened as early as 3AM ahead of the ceremony.

Despite at least 32 000 guests expected, parts of the capital seemed like a ghost town due to many road closures. Instead, the streets around Hatfield, Arcadia and Sunnyside were filled with men in blue as a heavy contingency of various police units and metro police officers were on guard.

Ngwako Kobe, who came all the way from Limpopo, said he arrived at the stadium at 5AM to be part of the celebrations.

“It is my first time here and it is a great honour to be in the same atmosphere as global leaders and international delegates. This is a big day for us as citizens of South Africa.”

But there were those who arrived at midnight to wait for the opening of the accreditation centre. Victoria Maloka, from Pankop in Mpumalanga, said she spent the night in the capital, awaiting the opening of the stadium.

“We came around midnight and waited outside the accreditation centre until 5AM. It was cold but we are excited and really happy. It is a joyous day and this is what we have been waiting for.”

Dressed in a black and gold outfit, Tsonga music sensation and reality TV star Papa Penny was amongst the crowd. He said arrived at the park-and-ride depot at 3AM.

“I arrived here at 4h30. I have been awake since 2AM. We are very happy that we are meeting together. Today is not about elections but about the President and all the opposition parties came together today as brothers and sisters.”

While politicians and political leaders slowly arrived in their motorcades, the event kicked off with a commemoration to the continent since it coincides with Africa Day.

Guests dressed in their different colourful African clothing got on their feet in dance when they were entertained by performances by the Tshwane Gospel Choir, Abathandwa Musical Group and Grammy-award winning groups Soweto Gospel Choir and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Guests and the public were ululating in cheer when about 20 African heads of states were welcomed by former speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and ANC deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who arrived alone, received an excited warm welcome and a standing ovation from the South African crowd.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take his oath of office before Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng by 11:30 and to address the nation as the fourth democratic president of South Africa by 12:20.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

