WATCH: EFF delegate breaks into tears asking Ramaphosa to release political prisoners

Citizen reporter

Motsamai, a former military commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla), has spoken passionately about his past.

Newly sworn-in EFF parliamentary delegate Kenny Motsamai has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon political prisoners, claiming their crimes were committed in the fight for liberation.

The former military commander spoke after being sworn in as a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“The military veterans were getting R1,200. Our people who I was training with are suffering.

“I’m appealing to the president of the country to consider the issue of the military veterans. I’m appealing to the president to consider the issue of political prisoners who are still in jail.”

He appealed for immunity for those behind bars as they “were there for the right cause”.

“They were fighting for liberation,” Motsamai said.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng swore in designated members of the NCOP, which consists of about 90 provincial delegates.

