Cyril Ramaphosa elected as president unopposed

President Cyril Ramaphosa was announced as president of the republic by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng unopposed on Wednesday afternoon in the National Assembly.

His MP position now becomes vacant. He will be inaugurated in Tshwane over the weekend.

ANC member of Parliament (MP) Thandi Modise was earlier on Wednesday afternoon formally elected as Speaker of the National Assembly.

Modise went up against Democratic Alliance MP Thembekile Richard Majola, a former Speaker of the Western Cape Legislature.

Modise, former National Council of Provinces chairwoman, emerged victorious after the ANC used its majority to secure her as the national legislature’s boss for the next five or so years.

The outcome of the secret ballot was 250 votes in favour of Modise, meaning the ANC had help in voting her into power. The DA’s Majola received 83 votes. There were 17 spoilt ballots.

Economic Freedom Fighters MPs abstained from the vote.

Lechesa Tsenoli was elected deputy speaker unopposed.

– African News Agency (ANA)

