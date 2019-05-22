EFF abstains from voting for speaker, Mabuza spotted in parliament

The Economic Freedom Fighters have chosen to abstain from voting for who may take the position of speaker in the National Assembly. Newly sworn-in members of parliament are currently underway to elect a new speaker in the sixth parliament. The position is contested by the ANC’s Thandi Modise and the Democratic Alliance’s Thembekile Majola.

The EFF indicated they would not take part while MPs voted and the assembly was temporarily suspended while the National Assembly officials tallied votes.

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza was spotted smiling in the national assembly alongside First Lady Tshepo Motsepe.

The cat is in the house. Deputy president David Mabuza in the president’s bay next to First Lady Tshepo Motsepe. Mabuza announced on Wednesday that he would not be sworn-in as an MP. #6thParliament (@AdriaanBasson) pic.twitter.com/DaMdod9YwW — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) May 22, 2019

The ANC on Wednesday said they received and agreed to a request by Mabuza to postpone his swearing-in as a member of the national assembly.

Mabuza made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute.

Mabuza has indicated that he would appreciate the opportunity to address the Integrity Commission on the allegations.

He has postponed being sworn in as a member of parliament until further notice and the party commended him for the stance he took.

Malema has described Mabuza’s decision as selfish.

