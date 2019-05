Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is currently presiding over the swearing-in of the 400 Members of parliament in the National Assembly.

The president of the republic will then be voted-in, with President Cyril Ramaphosa almost definitely set to take up the position.

Swearing-in ceremonies for members of provincial legislatures will also take place across the country.

Watch the swearing-in live here, courtesy of SABC:

