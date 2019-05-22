Majodina answers if Mabuza is ‘pulling out of executive’

ANC newly elected chief whip, Pamela Majodina, has hit the ground running to provide insight into speculation that Deputy President David Mabuza was dragging his feet to be sworn into parliament.

The ANC, on Wednesday, said they received and agreed to a request by Mabuza to postpone his swearing-in as a member of the national assembly.

Mabuza made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute.

Mabuza has indicated that he would appreciate the opportunity to address the Integrity Commission on the allegations.

He has postponed being sworn in as a member of parliament until further notice and the party commended him for the stance he took.

Majodina fielded a question on whether Mabuza was pulling out of the executive.

“Not as yet. For me to be able to confirm that, there must be a resignation letter sent to us, and for now, there’s no such [thing].”

Asked if there was a possibility, Majodina said there was no clear guidance from the ANC on the issue.

Majodina clarified speculation regarding a no show from Nomvula Mokonyane with reports stating she would not be sworn into parliament on Wednesday.

“She’s not going to be here just for today,” and will apparently be sworn in on another day, Majodina says.

(Video by ANC)

