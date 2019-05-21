Mabuza expresses certainty about his future as deputy president

In the wake of increased thinking that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma could take up the position of deputy president of South Africa, the country’s current deputy has hit back at the rumours, calling them “speculation”.

Speaking on the sidelines of a special meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee in Cape Town on Monday, Mabuza told the Sowetan: “Hayi, well, no, all the speculations are wrong.”

Deputy President DD Mabuza on speculation that he may not return as the deputy president of the republic. pic.twitter.com/YAGXjGBTin — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) May 20, 2019

In addition to the rumours of his replacement, a list that has been hailed as a leaked official list of Ramaphosa’s planned sixth cabinet has been doing the rounds on social media.

Leaked Reviewed Ramaphosa Cabinet (6th Administration) 1. President of SA – Mr CM Ramaphosa

2. Deputy President – Dr NC Dlamini

3. Minister of Government Planning – Dr D Masondo

4. Minister of Defence and… https://t.co/9c9iDX3FFH — PastorTebogo Malatji (@TeboMalatji) May 6, 2019

When asked about the list, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe labelled it as “nothing but a decoy to defocus us on the excellent work that we are doing as the ANC”.

He went on to state that there had been various attempts to shift the focus from the ANC’s campaign in recent months.

Speaking to journalists after casting her vote earlier this month, Dlamini-Zuma said she was willing to do whatever is required of her.

“Who becomes deputy is the president’s prerogative. So, I’ve always said, if I’m asked to sweep the floor, I’ll sweep it very clean – whatever I’m asked to do I will do,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

#SAElections2019 Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission for Policy and Evaluation, Nkosazana #DlaminiZuma, responds to rumors that she could be called upon to be deputy president @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/7oR3dDQfeR — Orrin Singh (@orrin417) May 6, 2019

