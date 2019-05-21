Politics 21.5.2019 12:31 pm

Mabuza expresses certainty about his future as deputy president

Kaunda Selisho
Deputy President David Mabuza and EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: David Mabuza/Twitter

The deputy of the nation insists that the rumours of him being replaced are just speculation.

In the wake of increased thinking that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma could take up the position of deputy president of South Africa, the country’s current deputy has hit back at the rumours, calling them “speculation”.

Speaking on the sidelines of a special meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee in Cape Town on Monday, Mabuza told the Sowetan: “Hayi, well, no, all the speculations are wrong.”

In addition to the rumours of his replacement, a list that has been hailed as a leaked official list of Ramaphosa’s planned sixth cabinet has been doing the rounds on social media.

When asked about the list, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe labelled it as “nothing but a decoy to defocus us on the excellent work that we are doing as the ANC”.

He went on to state that there had been various attempts to shift the focus from the ANC’s campaign in recent months.

Speaking to journalists after casting her vote earlier this month, Dlamini-Zuma said she was willing to do whatever is required of her.

“Who becomes deputy is the president’s prerogative. So, I’ve always said, if I’m asked to sweep the floor, I’ll sweep it very clean – whatever I’m asked to do I will do,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

