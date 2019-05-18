Politics 18.5.2019 02:44 pm

‘Never sing songs about leaders who are still alive’ – Magashule tells ANC members

Makhosandile Zulu
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The ANC secretary-general says singing about these leaders makes them think they are more important than the ANC.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule urged party members and supporters to “never sing songs about leaders who are still alive because they are going to think that they are special”.

Magashule was delivering the keynote address at the commemoration of the life and times of Walter Sisulu at the Waaihoek Methodist Church in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The governing party’s secretary-general said songs sung today about former leaders of the party such as Sisulu are justified because of what they had done for the organisation.

“Never sing songs about leaders who are still alive because they are going to think that they are special, they are important because they are supported by the media,” Magashule said.

He added that this makes such party leaders “think they are more important than the ANC”.

Magashule recently made headlines by stating that the governing party’s victory at this year’s polls was not about party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC secretary-general refused to give Ramaphosa credit for the party’s victory at the polls.

Magashule told a journalist that Ramaphosa can’t take credit for the ANC’s victory in the 2019 elections.

When asked at the time if he agreed with people that Ramaphosa helped the party, his response was: “He is not candidate premier, it’s not about [the] individual, it’s about [the] ANC.”

