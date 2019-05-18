‘Never sing songs about leaders who are still alive’ – Magashule tells ANC members

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule urged party members and supporters to “never sing songs about leaders who are still alive because they are going to think that they are special”.

Magashule was delivering the keynote address at the commemoration of the life and times of Walter Sisulu at the Waaihoek Methodist Church in Bloemfontein, Free State.

MEDIA ADVISORY: ANC Secretary General, Comrade Ace Magashule will deliver a keynote address at the commemoration of the life and times of the late Comrade Walter Sisulu in the Free State Province. pic.twitter.com/68opN23sjh — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 17, 2019

The governing party’s secretary-general said songs sung today about former leaders of the party such as Sisulu are justified because of what they had done for the organisation.

“Never sing songs about leaders who are still alive because they are going to think that they are special, they are important because they are supported by the media,” Magashule said.

He added that this makes such party leaders “think they are more important than the ANC”.

Magashule recently made headlines by stating that the governing party’s victory at this year’s polls was not about party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC secretary-general refused to give Ramaphosa credit for the party’s victory at the polls.

Magashule told a journalist that Ramaphosa can’t take credit for the ANC’s victory in the 2019 elections.

When asked at the time if he agreed with people that Ramaphosa helped the party, his response was: “He is not candidate premier, it’s not about [the] individual, it’s about [the] ANC.”

Address by the SG of the ANC Cde Ace Magashule during the occasion of a memorial lecture dedicated to the life and times of the late stalwart & former ANC SG #TataWalterSisulu held at the Waaihoek Methodist Church in Bloemfontein, Free State. pic.twitter.com/zTylnjd8VX — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 18, 2019

