WATCH: Pule Mabe denies existence of ‘secret ANC office telling people to kill whites’

Speaking to a journalist during an interview with a French television channel, African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe quelled rumours of the existence of a secret office within the ANC that supposedly sanctions the killing of white South Africans.

“This country is constructed on the fundamental principals that promote human rights; we have got a constitution which is the custodian of all of those rights,” responded Mabe after the unidentified journalist posed the question.

Our National Spokesperson Cde @pulemabe rejects the notion of the existance of an office within the ANC HQ where farm killings are discussed. This question was raised during an interview with French TV #ANCLeads pic.twitter.com/gKZKnDEO3R — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 16, 2019

The French journalist went on to ask about the ANC’s plans to deal with farm murders that are often used as propaganda in international media to “prove” the existence of a white genocide in South Africa.

Our national spokesperson Cde @pulemabe says the state has plans to deal with all forms of crime including farm killings. He was speaking to French TV #ANCLeads pic.twitter.com/XXFmA8lGyR — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 16, 2019

Our National Spokesperson Cde @pulemabe speaks against racializing crimes such as farm killings during an interview with French TV #ANCLeads pic.twitter.com/BNSgDuBNw0 — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 16, 2019

Mabe went on to say that racialising crimes went against everything that had been achieved by the post-apartheid government in their efforts to promote reconciliation.

Our National Spokesperson Cde @pulemabe speaking to French TV about concerns of a white genocide in South Africa #ANCLeads pic.twitter.com/FoDxBqYyBB — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 16, 2019

This interview comes hot on the heels of a debate surrounding a recent social media promotional clip of an episode of Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show in which he compared EFF leader Julius Malema to Donald Trump.

The salient point of contention in the video was Noah’s use of the word ‘genocide’ in reference to Malema speaking about the killing of white people in South Africa.

Afriforum & Trump : There's a white genocide in SA. SAns : WTF, there's no such, they are mad. Never. Trevor Noah – Uses Malema &Genocide in the same sentence. SAns – He is joking, he's a comedian. Some things are deeper than u think. But ke, you voted ANC. I'm not surprised pic.twitter.com/GbHzAhY65I — Asiy'funi iAgenda Yama Capitalist (@ThatDick_Teekay) May 10, 2019

When Afriforum tell the US that there is white genocide in SA Afriforum is wrong and treasonous but when #TrevorNoah lie to the whole world that @Julius_S_Malema is calling for white genocide in SA #TrevorNoah is not wrong, he’s only doing jokes. Ok. — Thapelo (@seretloe) May 12, 2019

"You people laughed when Trevor Noah made jokes about Zuma" yes we laughed, we also laughed when he made jokes about Julius Malema and other politians. The problem here is him feeding to the Afriforum false claims about white genocide. — AK (@Akhona_PQ) May 10, 2019

Trevor Noah can make fun of Juju all he wants, it’s ok, rip him apart, it’s all fair game really. But genocide is not a joke, and white genocide is a lie. Be protective of your country. Be careful of what you allow the international world to believe of South Africa ???????? #TrevorNoah — Sinegugu Magadla (@GuguGP) May 12, 2019

There were those who came to Noah’s defence.

Trevor Noah did my way there is a white genocide in SA. He said Julius talks about genocide in a certain way. Let’s not forget that what Julius is talking about is actually genocide — Earth Child (@Kokoshido) May 11, 2019

How we can’t fight an oppressive system then still have to worry about black people oppressing us. It means we’re working backwards. So I get why Trevor is wrong, but Julius should account for his wreckless behavior. We want to hold Trev accountable and not Julius? Sounds absurd — Ngiba (@uNgiba) May 12, 2019

Noah is yet to respond to the backlash.

