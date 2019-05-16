Politics 16.5.2019 01:50 pm

WATCH: Pule Mabe denies existence of ‘secret ANC office telling people to kill whites’

Kaunda Selisho
Pule Mabe. Picture: eNCA/YouTube

Mabe answered a series of questions focused specifically on the contention surrounding ‘white genocide’.

Speaking to a journalist during an interview with a French television channel, African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe quelled rumours of the existence of a secret office within the ANC that supposedly sanctions the killing of white South Africans.

“This country is constructed on the fundamental principals that promote human rights; we have got a constitution which is the custodian of all of those rights,” responded Mabe after the unidentified journalist posed the question.

The French journalist went on to ask about the ANC’s plans to deal with farm murders that are often used as propaganda in international media to “prove” the existence of a white genocide in South Africa.

Mabe went on to say that racialising crimes went against everything that had been achieved by the post-apartheid government in their efforts to promote reconciliation.

This interview comes hot on the heels of a debate surrounding a recent social media promotional clip of an episode of Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show in which he compared EFF leader Julius Malema to Donald Trump.

The salient point of contention in the video was Noah’s use of the word ‘genocide’ in reference to Malema speaking about the killing of white people in South Africa.

There were those who came to Noah’s defence.

Noah is yet to respond to the backlash.

READ NEXT: No evidence of ‘white genocide’ in SA, say experts

