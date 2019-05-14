APC’s election results ‘a shocker’, says Themba Godi

The president of the African People’s Convention (APC), Themba Godi, said the party was obviously disappointed with the outcome of the elections, which means it will not be returning to parliament.

The APC obtained 19,593 of the votes in 2019, or 0.11 % support, representing a decline from the 0.17% the party had in 2014 and 0.20% in 2009.

Godi said the party was disappointed with the outcome, because they had high expectations for these elections and had campaigned throughout all the provinces, which is why the results were a “shocker”.

“The members and leaders of the party are still determined to move ahead,” Godi said, adding that the APC would continue to pursue the African agenda from outside parliament.

Godi chaired the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and said he had served parliament with integrity and distinction.

The leadership of the APC is set to meet in Johannesburg at the weekend to discuss the election results and the party’s way forward, he said.

Godi said the APC leadership views this year’s election outcome as “a temporary setback” and the party is determined to bounce back.

On whether he would be willing to join a political party approaching him to join, Godi said he would take that as an insult. He is “far too principled: to join another party for a parliamentary position, vehemently stating that he is “irrevocably” committed to the APC.

A highlight as chair of Scopa was that he unified the committee into a coherent and single-minded unit, he said.

