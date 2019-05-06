Whatever I’m asked to do I will do – Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on deputy presidency

While the IEC and Media Monitoring Africa do their best to combat election-related disinformation, a list that has been hailed as a leaked official list of Ramaphosa’s planned sixth cabinet is doing the rounds on social media.

Leaked Reviewed Ramaphosa Cabinet (6th Administration) 1. President of SA – Mr CM Ramaphosa

2. Deputy President – Dr NC Dlamini

3. Minister of Government Planning – Dr D Masondo

When asked about the list, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe labelled it as “nothing but a decoy to defocus us on the excellent work that we are doing as the ANC.”

He went on to state that there have been various attempts to shift the focus from the ANC’s campaign in recent months.

“Since the beginning of this campaign, even now as we are concluding the work of the campaign and people are trying to destabilize the focus of the ANC,” began Mabe, before adding, “the leadership of the ANC is focusing on electioneering. Anything outside electioneering we are not focusing on.”

He invited people to vote on Wednesday and allow the ANC to continue delivering on its promises.

Today, various South Africans are casting their special votes throughout the country and one such South African is Dlamini-Zuma, who is featured on the aforementioned list as deputy president under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to journalists outside the KwaZulu-Natal location of Compensation in KwaDukuza, Dlamini-Zuma said she is willing to do whatever is required of her.

“Who becomes deputy is the president’s prerogative. So, I’ve always said, if I’m asked to sweep the floor, I’ll sweep it very clean – whatever I’m asked to do I will do,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

