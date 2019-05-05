Malema warns the EFF will end ‘white privilege’

Economic freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Sunday warned white people who refuse to share land and other means of production, that if the EFF comes to power it will topple their “white privilege”.

“White people, you will no longer eat alone. We are coming to sit on the dinner table and if you are refusing us we will destroy that dinner table,” Malema told thousand of supporters at the EFF’s final May 8 elections rally at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

“No one is going to eat until all of us in South Africa eat from the same dinner table. That is what we are fighting for. Otherwise, sizongena ngevosho [We will come dancing the vosho] in that dinner table.”

Malema said his message was not a call for violence, because the EFF was not the “most violent” organisation in South Africa. Instead, the African National Congress was the “most violent organisation”.

The young generation of white people should extend an olive branch to black people and work on reversing injustices of the past, which their parents “failed to understand”.

“EFF is fighting for equality. We are not fighting against white people, we are fighting against white privilege, we are fighting against white arrogance. We are not fighting for black people to oppress white people, we are fighting for equality,” Malema said.

“We want economic freedom even for white people. We have a problem with older white people who do not want equality. Young white people, you must find a home within the EFF if you are also fighting for equality,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

