Mashaba vows to resign if DA works with ANC

Despite leading a minority coalition government with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the City of Johannesburg, mayor Herman Mashaba has vowed to resign as mayor if the Democratic Alliance (DA) goes into a coalition with the ANC after elections.

Speaking to Business Day in a post-state of the city address interview Mashaba said: “I will never work with the ANC. If the DA or anyone else would work with the ANC, I would resign yesterday.”

Most of this reasoning is based on Mashaba’s perception of the ANC as criminals.

In spite of this view, he praised coalition governments in his address and attributed the successes of his metro to the efficacy of a coalition government.

“As a government, we benefit from the contribution each party brings to the table, proposing solutions to the complex variety of challenges that confront our residents on a daily basis,” said Mashaba.

He also went on to praise the EFF for the various contributions they made to the running of the metro with a specific emphasis on their calls to in sources workers.

The ANC members in attendance left the address and accused Masahaba of turning it into a campaign exercise for his party.

