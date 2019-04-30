Patrice Motsepe files urgent court application for interdict against Mngxitama and BLF

While he is currently in California on business, South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe has instructed his lawyers to file an urgent court interdict against Black First, Land First (BLF) and its leader, Andile Mngxitama.

Motsepe contends that recent statements from the party are harmful to his dignity, blatantly defamatory and of a purely political nature, intended to help the BLF to gain publicity ahead of the upcoming elections.

The case relates to allegations that Motsepe was involved in an alleged plot to interfere in Botswana’s politics in a case that has seen his sister Bridgette Radebe slapped with visa restrictions by South Africa’s neighbour. Motsepe, however, vehemently denies that he ever had anything to do with the matter and points out that even Botswana’s media have apparently recognised this.

In his court application, his lawyers included a long list of Motsepe’s achievements, including half a billion dollars dispensed to charity and a pledge to donate half of his and his family’s wealth to the poor, and that he was the only person from Africa to be honoured by Forbes in 2017 as one of the “Greatest Living Business Minds” in the world.

Motsepe has pointed out that the BLF has apparently relied on a now discredited news report from Botswana on which to base their allegations against him, though the report in question was actually withdrawn by the paper, the Sunday Standard, on 8 April, with an admission that Motsepe had not in fact funded the political activity alleged.

Motsepe further complains that the BLF’s harmful comments about him impacted on his recent business endeavours in both Switzerland and the US. Mngxitama’s comments had embarrassed him, created an undeserved negative stigma around him and had affected his ability to generate investment into South Africa, which his lawyers said was the primary purpose of his travels abroad.

Over the weekend, the BLF told Motsepe they did not intend to apologise for or desist from accusing Radebe, the wife of Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, and her brother Patrice of underhanded political and business dealings in Botswana.

Motsepe took particular issue with Mngxitama having alleged that his sister had ambitions to take over the diamond industry in Botswana, and that she and her wealthy brother had been involved in an alleged coup plot in the country to that end.

His lawyers said: “These remarks are all untruthful.” The lawyers added that Mngxitama’s comments were injurious to their client’s dignity, were offensive, derogatory, hurtful and exposed their client to general disesteem and ill-will.

Motsepe’s lawyers demanded that Mngxitama and the BLF give a written undertaking by Sunday afternoon that they would refrain from making any further allegedly defamatory remarks, or they would institute civil action against him him in the high court.

Far from apologising, Mngxitama released a statement on Saturday morning in which he made further written accusations against Radebe and Motsepe, once again welcoming the decision of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party government to impose travel restrictions on Bridgette Radebe due to the accusations of her being “involved in a regime change campaign to remove President Masisi from power and replace him with Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, who is backed by Masisi’s predecessor, Ian Khama”.

READ MORE: BLF writes to Patrice Motsepe, says they can’t be intimidated or bought ‘like Malema’

Motsepe’s lawyers, Bowmans, listed the interdict that was granted against Mngxitama and the BLF in favour of the SA National Editors’ Forum, and have asked the court to similarly slap an order on them to desist from further slandering their client, and for the BLF to carry the costs of the case.

They said it was evident that the BLF had a history of “acting unlawfully”.

The urgent matter is likely to be heard on Tuesday morning.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.