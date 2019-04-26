Mngxitama disinvited from Wits panel discussion

On Friday, Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama found himself disinvited from being part of a Wits University event partnering with the weekly investigative newspaper the Mail & Guardian.

Mngxitama received a letter from the university’s Wits M&G Society informing him that the paper had expressed reservations about the Wits event and Mngxitama’s inclusion on the panel since it was meant to have been about “student-related issues, and the intention is for speakers to reflect particularly on their current or recent experience and work related to the lives of students”.

They said they were therefore unable to host him as a panel member for the event on Monday at about 5.30pm.

“We accordingly retract our invitation to you for your participation and wish you well as you contest the general election in the coming days.”

Mngxitama has found himself increasingly isolated from the mainstream amid years of extremist statements advocating that only black people should enjoy property rights in South Africa, while white people should surrender whatever they own. He and his party believe such ownership is illegitimate.

He believes a “banning order” is quietly now being enforced against him at certain institutions and media houses.

The original marketing for the Fees Must Fall discussion at which Mngxitama was meant to speak.

