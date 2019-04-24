WATCH: Life, services were better under apartheid government – De Klerk

There remains an element of truth in that life and public services were better under the apartheid government as opposed to during former president Jacob Zuma’s rule, said FW de Klerk during an interview on Tuesday night.

De Klerk, who was president from 1989 up until 1994, said the opportunity to build a truly non-racial society was wasted during Zuma’s tenure (2009-2018) as president, as people were appointed because of their connections instead of their knowledge and experience.

“I think this harmed service delivery tremendously.”

Speaking on an eNCA segment titled The First Citizen, he said the assertion of “better days for service delivery” and a better life during apartheid was not solely based on race and colour but in comparing the nine years Zuma was president.

He described Zuma’s tenure as nine lost years which damaged the country due to bad appointments, as in cadres appointing cadres instead of people with the right experience.

(Footage from eNCA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.