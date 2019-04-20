SRWP mourns comrade shot dead in front of wife and children

The Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) is mourning the loss of one of its comrades, Joseph Molatudi.

Molatudi was gunned down at his home in Finetown, in the early hours of the morning by a group of gunmen on Wednesday, April 17, the part said in a statement.

“Molatudi was mercilessly killed in front of his wife and children. The gunmen stole only his laptop and phone. It is with deep shock that we received the news of his murder, increasingly concerning is the absence of a clear motive,” the statement reads.

Molatudi was described as a comrade who was passionate about Socialism.

“He was the Treasurer of the SRWP Finetown branch. He was motivated by a deep love for the working class which is why he selflessly devoted himself to the work of building the Party.”

According to the statement, Molatudi played an essential role in the launch of numerous branches in Gauteng, including the Finetown branch, as well as launching branches in the North West and the Northern Cape.

“Comrade Molatudi was born in 1976, but he had never voted in his life before. He never felt the need to participate because he was a believer in Socialism, and he was determined to use his first vote to support the SRWP.

“Molatudi expressed the view that only a revolutionary socialist movement can advance the fight against the oppression and economic exploitation of the working class and poor.

“Comrade Molatudi was a disciplined comrade, who acted selflessly and always in the interests of the working class majority. He will be sorely missed by his comrades in the party, and by his friends and family.”

The party said violence performed by the working class against the working class is characteristic of the capitalist system.

“The bitter conditions created where there is exploitation of workers viciously reproduces a violence born from the need to survive. We are dominated by the capitalist order, and this, in turn, breeds the need to dominate those around us.

“Only a system free of greed, competition, individualism, a system free of the unequal distribution of the basic materials that sustain a decent life, can ultimately rid us of this pathological violence.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, our thoughts and prayers are with them. We condemn these faceless nameless operatives who killed one of our own. We call on the SAPS to leave no stone unturned in finding these criminals who robbed this family of a devoted father, and husband. We will do everything in our power to support and assist the family with all that they need during this difficult time. Details of the funeral and the memorial will be shared soon.”

