SABC denies Maimane’s claimed debate

The public broadcaster has stated for the record that it currently has no plans to record and air an election debate between the leader of the DA Mmusi Maimane and president Cyril Ramaphosa.

For weeks now, Maimane has been publically goading Ramaphosa into a debate which he hinted would air on the public broadcaster.

Controversial TV blogger Thinus Ferriera ran with the misinformation that the SABC would be going ahead with the debate and even gave the broadcast date of 28 April 2019.

BREAKING. The SABC plans to have a @BigDebateSA with @RediTlhabi as moderator on 28 April on SABC News (@DStv 404) and @SABC_2 between president @CyrilRamaphosa and the @Our_DA party leader @MmusiMaimane 10 days before the general elections on 8 May. pic.twitter.com/VXM1Qi80Al — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) April 16, 2019

Ferriera also tagged Redi Tlhabi stating that her SABC show, The Big Debate would provide the platform for this to happen. Tlhabi quickly put the rumours to bed, stating that she believes the DA sent out a press release as though the debate would be happening in an effort to back Ramaphosa into a corner.

We have sent a request to the 3 leaders. We are not aware that any of them has confirmed. I suspect that one of the parties sent that out in hope of pressuring the other to come, so that if he doesn't, they can say "he pulled out." I suspect the DA. Ja you can quote me on that???? https://t.co/aaJB0WPXVr — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 16, 2019

Ferriera was then chided by social media users for spreading “fake news” and Tlhabi quickly came to his defence.

You didn't report fake news. @Our_DA DID issue statement expressing their joy at the debate between @MmusiMaimane & @CyrilRamaphosa.???? We at @BigDebateSA sent invitations to leaders of 3 parties. There had been no confirmation yet. So Mmusi just took too much sugar & got excited https://t.co/dB748eaAc3 — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 17, 2019

And just to add, our invitation was sent to the leaders of @MYANC @Our_DA and @EFFSouthAfrica . Doesn't take an Einstein to figure out who leaked hard-cooked information. Eish DA, le a phapha! https://t.co/jmtO4qUAJY — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 16, 2019

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SABC further set the record straight by confirming that the debate between the two leaders would not be happening.

“The SABC would like to put on record that it has no plans to host a debate between ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. As such, there has been no

communication shared with the public regarding the matter,” read part of the statement.

“The public broadcaster wants to state as fact that one of its elections productions, The Big

Debate has approached leaders of political parties to participate in a debate scheduled for

its final episode ahead of the May 8 elections. Plans for the proposed debate are still underway,” said the SABC.

READ NEXT: There will be no Ramaphosa vs Maimane debate on SABC, says ANC

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.