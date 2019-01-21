 
Politics 21.1.2019 11:19 am

Mbalula believes Manyi ‘decided to be a suicide bomber’

Kaunda Selisho
Mzwanele Manyi and Fikile Mbalula

During a twar, the ANC’s head of elections made a number of inflammatory claims against the new ATM member.

Earlier today, a Twitter conversation between Bo Mbindwane and Mzwanele Manyi quickly spiralled into a twar between Manyi and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula after Manyi directed Mbindwane to focus on the ANC and its wrongdoings.

This comes after risk analyst and researcher Mbindwane shared a video of a young woman being severely beaten by a church elder for “sinning”.

When asked why he was quizzing Manyi about this particular incident, Mbindwane explained that the church identified in the news story was affiliated to ATM, Manyi’s new political home.

“The church in question is affiliated to his political ATM party. I don’t think the decision Mzwanele took to leave the ANC means he can’t be asked questions over his newly realised ideological rebirth as a religion base politician,” [sic] tweeted Mbindwane.

Manyi then retaliated by asking Mbindwane to focus on the ANC instead.

Mbalula then jumped into the exchange and made a number of incendiary claims against Manyi.

Among the claims made by Mbalula is the allegation that Manyi was “deployed” by a faction and that his involvement in the African Transformation Movement (ATM) was a political project of sorts aimed at taking a bite out of the ANC’s support base ahead of the upcoming elections.

ALSO READ: ATM is bigger than the ANC – Manyi

Mbalula also promised he would soon expose the alleged project that Manyi was part of.

During the commotion, Mbalula also issued a warning of sorts to Tony Yengeni who tweeted in general about a plot by “political prostitutes with huge ambitions” to shut him down.

READ NEXT: I told Yengeni to take Mbaks’ phones away – Malema

