Mbalula believes Manyi ‘decided to be a suicide bomber’

Earlier today, a Twitter conversation between Bo Mbindwane and Mzwanele Manyi quickly spiralled into a twar between Manyi and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula after Manyi directed Mbindwane to focus on the ANC and its wrongdoings.

This comes after risk analyst and researcher Mbindwane shared a video of a young woman being severely beaten by a church elder for “sinning”.

When asked why he was quizzing Manyi about this particular incident, Mbindwane explained that the church identified in the news story was affiliated to ATM, Manyi’s new political home.

“The church in question is affiliated to his political ATM party. I don’t think the decision Mzwanele took to leave the ANC means he can’t be asked questions over his newly realised ideological rebirth as a religion base politician,” [sic] tweeted Mbindwane.

Manyi then retaliated by asking Mbindwane to focus on the ANC instead.

Bo, why don't you focus on the ANC.

Or perhaps you have been deployed to annoy us and try to decampaign ATM. You will NOT succeed.

In ATM we are protected by God NOT Bosasa. — Mzwanele Manyi #VoteATM2019 (@MzwaneleManyi) January 19, 2019

Mbalula then jumped into the exchange and made a number of incendiary claims against Manyi.

Manyi after being sacrificed to atm you have the guts to tell Bo that kak? — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 21, 2019

Among the claims made by Mbalula is the allegation that Manyi was “deployed” by a faction and that his involvement in the African Transformation Movement (ATM) was a political project of sorts aimed at taking a bite out of the ANC’s support base ahead of the upcoming elections.

You where deployed by a faction , Wena Mzwanele u will never destroy the Anc that u must kno u and your friends. — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 21, 2019

Uyi project wena Mzwanele you and your crew set down and plotted this move as always u decided to be a suicide bomber . U GUYS ARE FORMING THIS POLITICAL PARTIES WITH A HOPE TO REDUCE ANC MAJORITY ITHI NDIYAXOKA ? — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 21, 2019

U are a project of a dangerous cult, WE want the dalailama u kno were u met and agreed on a strategy to form or join smallanyana political parties. — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 21, 2019

The same way u

decided to be the fall guy for Ann7 and lied to the whole country that this where your assets when u new that u were just fronting for guptas, Today u are atm. Awuzoyiki izinto. — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 21, 2019

Uyi suicide bomber — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 21, 2019

Mbalula also promised he would soon expose the alleged project that Manyi was part of.

During the commotion, Mbalula also issued a warning of sorts to Tony Yengeni who tweeted in general about a plot by “political prostitutes with huge ambitions” to shut him down.

