DA ‘confirms’ Supra and other ‘Gupta-tainted’ politicians destined for parliament

In a press statement on Wednesday morning, the DA in North West said they were sure that “poor-performing failing ANC politicians will again be rewarded with positions in Parliament and the Provincial Legislature, despite failing communities across the province”.

Among them is former controversial North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

DA premier candidate Joe McGluwa said Mahumapelo ranked at 13th on the ANC’s national list, “putting him in a favourable position to take a seat in the National Assembly”.

“He will continue his political career in a well-paid job, despite the fact that he collapsed the North West.”

He listed (in McGluwa’s words below) the alleged failings Mahumapelo and his “cabal” had presided over:

Affiliation with the Guptas

The serious allegations of kickbacks and rewards for tenders and contracts received by the premier.

Erecting statues with money that could have been utilised for the speedy delivery of services

His close relationship with Jacob Zuma

A budget of a premier whose son received a R1.1 million bursary while thousands in this province suffer without proper education or jobs.

Mahumapelo’s clinging to power has resulted in strikes in the province severely affecting businesses, teaching time and the safety of all communities.

Healthcare at most hospitals and clinics has come to a complete standstill

The North West taking the top spot on the unemployment chart.

“Other failing ANC members who are again in line for parliamentary and legislature positions that in the first place should never be on the failing ANC list include Manketsi Tlhape, Sello Lehari, Job Mokgoro, Suzan Dantjie, Barei Segotso, Mahlakeng Mahlakeng, Madoda Sambata, Desbo Mohono, Fenny Gaolalwe, Hoffman Galeng and Maetu Kgaile.”

He said the lists and candidates were evidence that the ANC could not be trusted with building North West.

“The ANC comes first, while the people continue to suffer.”

