Malema says he’s heading for ‘confrontation’, has no patience for ‘betrayal’

In a characteristically cryptic tweet on Saturday night, EFF leader Julius Malema warned his followers that “confrontation” would be ahead.

When read with a retweet by Malema from someone who advised: “Never ever betray the trust of those who have let you into their intimate spaces. Even when you fall out. Be human enough to protect what you had and what you shared in confidence,” it appears that someone may have betrayed Malema or his party recently.

Quite a lot of speculation seemed to be that it was even EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, but such rumours of division between him and Malema have cropped up before, leading nowhere. (The photo in the tweet below is from 2016).

I have always had respect for Floyd Shivambu when comes to his rationale He obviously is better than Julius in terms of emotional intelligence and was under utilized in the EFF. All the best to him! (If the rumours are true) #Decolonisation pic.twitter.com/CoemmNwR2S — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) January 6, 2019

Malema shared an image with his tweet of someone stabbed in the back with multiple implements and a caption that people with a “good heart” and who want to help, give and love “too much” end up betrayed.

He told his followers that betrayal was “inevitable, we are heading for a confrontation and fighters you will have to tighten seat belt. We must have no patience for betrayal.”

Is unavoidable, we are heading for a confrontation and fighters you will have to tighten the seat belt. We must have no patience for betrayal… pic.twitter.com/kY6lP8rUHc — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 5, 2019

Never ever betray the trust of those who have let you into their intimate spaces.Even when you fall https://t.co/hsEqow8qmo human enough to protect what you had and what you shared in confidence. — @UncleLupi (@lupingcayisa) January 2, 2019

Many on Twitter were quick to speculate about what the message meant, with rumours and reports of infighting in the party. The cause is widely thought to be linked to the fallout from the VBS bank scandal that implicated Malema and Shivambu directly in being part of the looting that ultimately led to the bank being liquidated.

However, the tweets were all pure speculation.

Take a look at some responses below:

Is it true that there’s in-fighting amongst EFF regions because of VBS? I heard that had a huge impact pic.twitter.com/mjDOQqtMHW — Hannah Sankara (@HannahSankara) January 5, 2019

Could it be pic.twitter.com/U1zNypHOVC — Ntuli Mbongiseni (@NtuliMbongisen1) January 6, 2019

Some also believe that you used even bigger and sharper tools to perform the same act…..???????????? — Siwaphiwe Makaula (@Seeyah075) January 6, 2019

So in other words you must'nt have a good heart?

You must'nt trust, or give or love?

Is this what you spread?

How do you expect God to love you if you think no one cares about these qualities in a human?

Not a very noble thought! — Zounaid Osman (@ZounaidOsman) January 5, 2019

Tragic, especially the boomerang in the back. That must hurt most being an own goal. — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) January 6, 2019

What’s done in the dark will come to light. — griffin (@watkykjy) January 6, 2019

You betrayed the poor with VBS. — Cecil (@CecilPadayachee) January 5, 2019

Why do I suspect that Dali the Mpofu might have something to do with this ? — Consistent (@zanele75689545) January 6, 2019

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.