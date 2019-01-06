 
Politics 6.1.2019 02:32 pm

Malema says he’s heading for ‘confrontation’, has no patience for ‘betrayal’

Citizen reporter
EFF leader Julius Malema is seen addressing supporters outside the Brooklyn Police Station where he opened a case against Pravin Gordhan, 27 November 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

EFF leader Julius Malema is seen addressing supporters outside the Brooklyn Police Station where he opened a case against Pravin Gordhan, 27 November 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A cryptic tweet about betrayed trust has had tweeps speculating like mad.

In a characteristically cryptic tweet on Saturday night, EFF leader Julius Malema warned his followers that “confrontation” would be ahead.

When read with a retweet by Malema from someone who advised: “Never ever betray the trust of those who have let you into their intimate spaces. Even when you fall out. Be human enough to protect what you had and what you shared in confidence,” it appears that someone may have betrayed Malema or his party recently.

Quite a lot of speculation seemed to be that it was even EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, but such rumours of division between him and Malema have cropped up before, leading nowhere. (The photo in the tweet below is from 2016).

Malema shared an image with his tweet of someone stabbed in the back with multiple implements and a caption that people with a “good heart” and who want to help, give and love “too much” end up betrayed.

He told his followers that betrayal was “inevitable, we are heading for a confrontation and fighters you will have to tighten seat belt. We must have no patience for betrayal.”

Many on Twitter were quick to speculate about what the message meant, with rumours and reports of infighting in the party. The cause is widely thought to be linked to the fallout from the VBS bank scandal that implicated Malema and Shivambu directly in being part of the looting that ultimately led to the bank being liquidated.

However, the tweets were all pure speculation.

Take a look at some responses below:

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What a ‘real revolutionary’ looks like, and it ain’t Malema 31.12.2018
Malema and EFF dish out another tractor, this time to Blood River community 30.12.2018
2018: The year of political own goals 29.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.