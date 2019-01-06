Mbhazima Shilowa ‏calls out Mzwanele Manyi’s ideological shift

Thanks to Mbhazima Shilowa, Mzwanele Manyi’s ideological shift has been called out long before he has even had a chance to explain it as he plans to do on 9 January at a media briefing scheduled to announce his new political home.

BREAKING!! All Media invited to the briefing

Purpose :

*New political home & Reasons for my decision

*Background on New Political Home and introduce National Leadership Venue : TBA in Jhb/Rosebank Date : 09 Jan 2019 Time : 14h00 — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 5, 2019

Following a cryptic tweet inviting the media at large to his briefing, Shilowa highlighted the irony of Manyi’s move as it goes against a position he once held.

So my friend and comrade @MzwaneleManyi who always spoke against leaving a party that you think has deserted your thinking but rather to change it from within has now realized that such only happens in fairytales. I can not wait to see what his back to the future is. New Dawn — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) January 6, 2019

Manyi then asked for proof that he once said what Shilowa was alleging he said…

A screenshot or any reference where I said this would assist. https://t.co/Zi58rNrmyi — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 6, 2019

… and Shilowa obliged.

Somebody alleges that this is your handwriting. Look I won’t hold you to it. Was simply pointing out that you once said so. Shows you have a mind. What’s the point of a mind if you can’t change it? pic.twitter.com/uxudQlveSB — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) January 6, 2019

Manyi then explained his position and Shilowa has not yet responded to this particular rebuttal.

But you have asked for a screen shot with a statement of evidence.

Just accept that @Enghumbhini was correct. — Vhafuwi®™⚡???????? (@Nzum) January 6, 2019

All eyes will be on Mnayi this coming week as he makes his big announcement answering the questions many have about whether he will be starting his own party or joining an existing one.

Manyi has been a member of the ANC for 30 years during which time he served as the head of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) before going on to buy the now-closed ANN7 and The New Age from the Gupta family.

