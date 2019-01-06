 
Politics 6.1.2019 01:21 pm

Mbhazima Shilowa ‏calls out Mzwanele Manyi’s ideological shift

Kaunda Selisho
Owner of ANN7 and The New Age Mzwanele Manyi speaks to the media outside the High Court in Johannesburg on 7 September 2017. Manyi appeared in court today over a defamation case brought against him by entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

All eyes are on Manyi who announced that he will be leaving the ANC after spending 30 years as a member.

Thanks to Mbhazima Shilowa, Mzwanele Manyi’s ideological shift has been called out long before he has even had a chance to explain it as he plans to do on 9 January at a media briefing scheduled to announce his new political home.

Following a cryptic tweet inviting the media at large to his briefing, Shilowa highlighted the irony of Manyi’s move as it goes against a position he once held.

Manyi then asked for proof that he once said what Shilowa was alleging he said…

… and Shilowa obliged.

Manyi then explained his position and Shilowa has not yet responded to this particular rebuttal.

All eyes will be on Mnayi this coming week as he makes his big announcement answering the questions many have about whether he will be starting his own party or joining an existing one.

Manyi has been a member of the ANC for 30 years during which time he served as the head of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) before going on to buy the now-closed ANN7 and The New Age from the Gupta family.

