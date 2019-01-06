 
Politics 6.1.2019 09:20 am

Ramaphosa, Zuma to meet to discuss state capture, anti-ANC comments and court cases

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

While many view the meeting request as an effort to quell dissent, the ANC insists that it will merely be a consultation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly requested a meeting with his predecessor Jacob Zuma to discuss a number of pertinent issues ahead of the launch of the party’s election manifesto in Durban.

Sunday Times reports that Ramaphosa is expected to raise concerns about the public comments made by Zuma, mainly on his Twitter account as these comments are often seen as going against the ANC grain.

ALSO READ: ANC Youth League rallies behind Zuma after land comments

He has also reportedly been advised to discuss state capture and the numerous cases Zuma is currently embroiled in.

According to the publication, there are fears that some Zuma supporters might try to embarrass Ramaphosa as the manifesto launch will be happening in an area considered to be a Zuma stronghold.

They have previously refused to support many ANC actions in favour of planning their own centred around Zuma.

The party’s national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has described the scheduled meeting as a mere consultation, comparing it to Ramaphosa’s other meetings with past ANC leadership.

READ NEXT: ANC to launch election manifesto on anniversary next week

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
In May there’s an opportunity to influence 2019’s outcome 5.1.2019
Free State ANC in turmoil over list conference, leaders 5.1.2019
Arrest made in KZN holiday booking scam 4.1.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.