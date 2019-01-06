Ramaphosa, Zuma to meet to discuss state capture, anti-ANC comments and court cases

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly requested a meeting with his predecessor Jacob Zuma to discuss a number of pertinent issues ahead of the launch of the party’s election manifesto in Durban.

Sunday Times reports that Ramaphosa is expected to raise concerns about the public comments made by Zuma, mainly on his Twitter account as these comments are often seen as going against the ANC grain.

My opinion on the land issue – 2 pic.twitter.com/S0zS3h07Dl — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 2, 2019

He has also reportedly been advised to discuss state capture and the numerous cases Zuma is currently embroiled in.

According to the publication, there are fears that some Zuma supporters might try to embarrass Ramaphosa as the manifesto launch will be happening in an area considered to be a Zuma stronghold.

They have previously refused to support many ANC actions in favour of planning their own centred around Zuma.

No video today, idata iyabiza. pic.twitter.com/j4bLSnf2fw — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 3, 2019

The party’s national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has described the scheduled meeting as a mere consultation, comparing it to Ramaphosa’s other meetings with past ANC leadership.

