Malema and EFF dish out another tractor, this time to Blood River community

After EFF leader Julius Malema earlier in the week handed his hometown Seshego community a tractor “which will make it possible for them to work the land”, his party appears to have done it again in the nearby community of Blood River in Limpopo.

The residents of Ward 10, Blood River flock in for then End of the Year Celebration. The CIC @Julius_S_Malema is expected to address at 14h00. pic.twitter.com/M2lVv6Ewti — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 30, 2018

The EFF was hosting their final event of the year on Sunday in Ward 10 of Blood River at the Masecha Primary School’s sports grounds.

The tractor given to the ward was either the same one handed out on Thursday in Seshego, or it’s simply the same model of tractor. It’s not known how many tractors the EFF has actually purchased.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema gifts the people of Ward 10, Blood River of a tractor ???? for farming. As a ward based in a village, this will come in very handy. #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/GT1ImnwgdR — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 30, 2018

On Thursday, when handing their tractor to the Seshego community, Malema said: “I would never work for a white man. I don’t want your children to work for a white man. We don’t want our people to say a white man is our medicine.”

He further challenged them to stop smoking nyaope and learn how to work the land.

“You can’t work the land if you’re not educated; you need to know what chemicals to use to stop insects from devouring your crops. Don’t be proud of poverty. I want your kids to be afraid of hunger.”

The marquee tent in Blood River was packed to capacity on Sunday.

[Watch] CIC @Julius_S_Malema, together with the EFF leadership in Limpopo at the Ward 10, Blood River End of the Year Celebration pic.twitter.com/TICGXPnFPl — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 30, 2018

End of the Year Celebration in Ward 10 with CIC @Julius_S_Malema. pic.twitter.com/SB9pEz5X45 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 30, 2018

