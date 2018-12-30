 
Politics 30.12.2018 03:39 pm

Malema and EFF dish out another tractor, this time to Blood River community

Charles Cilliers
The tractor given to Blood River in Limpopo. Picture: EFF/Twitter

The tractor given to Blood River in Limpopo. Picture: EFF/Twitter

The tractor is either the same model, or just the same actual tractor, that was handed over to the Seshego community 6km away on Thursday.

After EFF leader Julius Malema earlier in the week handed his hometown Seshego community a tractor “which will make it possible for them to work the land”, his party appears to have done it again in the nearby community of Blood River in Limpopo.

The EFF was hosting their final event of the year on Sunday in Ward 10 of Blood River at the Masecha Primary School’s sports grounds.

The tractor given to the ward was either the same one handed out on Thursday in Seshego, or it’s simply the same model of tractor. It’s not known how many tractors the EFF has actually purchased.

On Thursday, when handing their tractor to the Seshego community, Malema said: “I would never work for a white man. I don’t want your children to work for a white man. We don’t want our people to say a white man is our medicine.”

He further challenged them to stop smoking nyaope and learn how to work the land.

“You can’t work the land if you’re not educated; you need to know what chemicals to use to stop insects from devouring your crops. Don’t be proud of poverty. I want your kids to be afraid of hunger.”

The marquee tent in Blood River was packed to capacity on Sunday.

EFF leader Julius Malema in Blood River, Polokwane. Picture: EFF/Twitter

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
2018: The year of political own goals 29.12.2018
Malema gives Seshego community a tractor ‘to work the land’ 28.12.2018
WATCH: Christmas is compulsory like a thunderstorm, says Zuma 25.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.