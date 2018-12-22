De Lille says she has Good support of nearly 60,000 already

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille says over 60,000 people have already signed up to become members of her new political party, Good, IOL reports.

“Our total is close to 60 000 supporters. We have numbers in all nine provinces, we have volunteers and facilitators in each province. People use our website to join our party,” she said.

The website is not to be confused with another one for social upliftment networking and fundraising platform ForGood, who wrote a post to note that the site is not connected to De Lille and is politically impartial.

According to De Lille, most of her support does not come from the Western Cape, where she was mayor for several years, but from Gauteng. This is “followed by the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and North West”, she says.

The former mayor released a statement at the beginning of December announcing the name of her new party and saying she already had a support base of “thousands”.

“Thousands have come forward and we now have a steady base from which to grow. Many have also offered financial support for our movement. We now have activists who are working to grow our base of supporters in all nine provinces,” read the statement.

With regards to the name, De Lille states that her team worked with prominent industry experts to develop the name, identity and brand of the movement.

“That name and identity arose from the hopeful and patriotic vision we hold and from the values we have enshrined in our movement’s constitution and our country’s constitution,” read the statement.

Today I am proud to honour my promise to South Africa and to announce the movement I am launching is named GOOD. Read my statement here https://t.co/6mnlz9hQ67 pic.twitter.com/vX5Z30HdQ7 — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 2, 2018

(Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho)

