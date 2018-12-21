Mbalula to challenge Mkhwebane’s finding in court

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has said he would in court challenge public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s finding that he was dishonest about who was responsible for paying for his R680,000 Dubai trip two years ago.

Following investigations into his family holiday with his wife and three children, Mkhwebane found that roughly half of the trip was paid for by Sedgars Sport, a supplier of sportswear for the country’s athletics, boxing, and beach volleyball teams.

Then minister of sports and recreation, Mbalula took his family to Dubai between December 28, 2016, and January 3, 2017.

At the time when the story broke in the media, Mbalula denied the trip had been paid for by Sedgars Sport.

News24 reports that in a statement issued by the former minister on Friday, Mbalula noted Mkhwebane’s findings, saying the public protector’s conclusions were unsubstantiated and prejudicial.

Mbalula further denied Mkhwebane’s findings.

The ANC’s head of elections said he loaned money on a short-term basis from Yusuf Dockrat, a friend and sports director at Sedgars, which he has settled with interest, facts which he said he had given to Mkhwebane, as well as his travelling arrangements.

“I did not understand the public protector to have any evidence to the contrary, certainly, none was presented to me. This being so, I do not understand the basis on which my evidence was rejected,” Mbalula was quoted as saying.

Mbalula said according to the Executive Members Ethics Code, there was no need to disclose the short-term loan.

He said Dockrat loaned him through Reimon Uniforms and that the loan agreement was concluded in Dockrat’s personal capacity, adding that Sedgars had not loaned him, Mbalula, money and thus did not pay for his Dubai trip.

The former minister said the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is an independent body under the sport and recreation department.

“To suggest otherwise undermines the good work that Sascoc does. The ministry has no control or influence over its decision-making process, and it certainly has no control or influence in its decisions in relation to procurement,” said Mbalula.

He said he was consulting his attorneys on his consideration of challenging Mkhwebane’s findings in court.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.