Jacob Zuma to return to parliament as an MP?

The former president’s introduction to Twitter was perhaps a precursor to the next chapter of his life as, rumour has it, he might be headed back to parliament.

I am still learning about the sphithiphithi of social media pic.twitter.com/3nNgZGTQde — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 15, 2018

Times Live reports Zuma’s name appears 74th on a list seen by the publication which bears 833 names of party members nominated by various provinces for a seat in parliament.

The names on the list are ranked according to popularity based on the number of nominations they received from the various branches.

The list has, however, not yet been consolidated.

In order to take up the position, Zuma would have to accept the nomination but he would also need to forfeit his presidential benefits, including his almost R3m annual salary and security detail. He would also need to disclose his financial interests to parliament reports the publication.

