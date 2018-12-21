; Jacob Zuma to return to parliament as an MP? – The Citizen
 
Politics 21.12.2018 02:38 pm

Jacob Zuma to return to parliament as an MP?

Kaunda Selisho
Jacob Zuma. Image: Lonwabo Tunyiswa/Twitter

Jacob Zuma. Image: Lonwabo Tunyiswa/Twitter

Various ANC branches seem to want him back in parliament but the decision still rests with him.

The former president’s introduction to Twitter was perhaps a precursor to the next chapter of his life as, rumour has it, he might be headed back to parliament.

Times Live reports Zuma’s name appears 74th on a list seen by the publication which bears 833 names of party members nominated by various provinces for a seat in parliament.

The names on the list are ranked according to popularity based on the number of nominations they received from the various branches.

The list has, however, not yet been consolidated.

In order to take up the position, Zuma would have to accept the nomination but he would also need to forfeit his presidential benefits, including his almost R3m annual salary and security detail. He would also need to disclose his financial interests to parliament reports the publication.

READ NEXT: Zuma says he challenged state capture report to protect country’s integrity

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC still confident in Mbalula as head of election despite Mkhwebane’s finding 20.12.2018
Zuma says he challenged state capture report to protect country’s integrity 19.12.2018
Mpumalanga ANC chief whip arrested for corruption 19.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.