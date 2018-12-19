ANC in Limpopo elects new mayors

Five of the seven ANC Limpopo mayors who were sacked last week for their alleged involvement in the alleged looting of the VBS Mutual Bank have been replaced by interim ones.

The ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in Limpopo last week took the decision to fire six mayors in the province, all of whom have been accused of involvement in the alleged looting of VBS Mutual Bank, while a seventh, Florence Radzilani, the provincial deputy chairperson, quit as the mayor of the Vhembe District municipality.

The Sowetan reports that Radzilani has been replaced by Mavhungu Luruli, while the Collins Chabane municipality has a new mayor in Moses Maluleke and the Makhado municipality is now under the stewardship of Samuel Munyai.

The publication reported that these interim appointments were confirmed by the ANC’s spokesperson in the province, Donald Selamolela.

The mayor for the Ephraim Mogale municipality is Marera Ramokolo while Reneilwe Pholwana is the mayor of Fetakgomo-Tubatse municipality.

The ANC provincial spokesperson told the publication the Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality council would sit on Monday to elect a new mayor to fill the shoes of Choris Phokane who faces accusations of investing R210 million with the VBS Mutual Bank.

It was reported that while four of the mayors actively participated in lobbying for municipalities to invest in the bank, three were implicated in the scandal despite not having campaigned for investment directly.

