Public protector presents finding against Helen Zille – Twitter reacts

Former Western Cape premier and DA leader Helen Zille was fingered during today’s presentation in which public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane delivered her reports on a number of outstanding cases.

#Mkhwebane is giving feedback on her findings in relation to allegations of a possible violation of the executive ethics code by the premier of the Western Cape Province, Helen Zille. The complaint was lodged by honorable KC Dugmore and ANC member in the WCP legislature. — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) December 19, 2018

In addition to finding Malusi Gigaba and Fikile Mbalula guilty of misconduct, advocate Mkhwebane found Zille had violated the Executive Members Act when she assisted her maths teacher son by arranging for tablets from the province’s education department to be loaned to him so he could offer extra maths lessons to disadvantaged matric students.

BREAKING: Adv Mkhwebane has found that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille violated the Executive Members Act – by assisting her maths teacher son to loan tablets from the province’s education department, so he could offer extra maths lessons to disadvantaged Matrics — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 19, 2018

Social media users have since reacted to the news with many rejoicing in the finding and juxtaposing it with the DA’s strong anti-corruption stance.

According to the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane Helen Zille is corrupt to the fullest. — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 19, 2018

Helen Zille is corrupt according to the Public Protector. Let’s watch the DA like the other ones try to delegitimize Mkhwebane. pic.twitter.com/uNO63jeZlS — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) December 19, 2018

She broke the executive act. Wether it is for a good purpose or not. She broke the law???????????? stop trying to deflect the issue — Proud African™ ???????? (@hloni_divine) December 19, 2018

There are those who have come to Zille’s defence, however, citing the fact the misconduct was committed in an effort to help those less fortunate.

Witch-hunt — b maharaj (@bmaharaj1) December 19, 2018

Holy moly , Mkhwebane is crazier than Zuma. I never thought that was even possible . — steve van niekerk (@NiekerkSteve) December 19, 2018

Did you just ask that she clarifies "conflict of interest" cause the premier assisted her son to get tablets for poor privileged kids to get tablets? — ipfi (@BlackConsciousd) December 19, 2018

This a lie maan. Aunti @helenzille will never do such…???? — #AFRICA CLEAN RACIST'S (@AluwaniMicheal) December 19, 2018

Loan tablets to help the disadvantaged, is that corruption? Sum1 needs to get her head examined. That’s real strange???????? — maveti (@proudlySAn) December 19, 2018

Zille has yet to respond but she did, however, tweet the following:

#PublicProtector has sadly destroyed the credibility of that Office, built up so diligently by her predecessor. She is now driven by need to win protection from the ANC so she can remain in office. Her report on @helenzille today is laughable in its straw-clutching ineptitude. — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) December 19, 2018

