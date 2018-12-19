; Public protector presents finding against Helen Zille – Twitter reacts – The Citizen
 
Politics 19.12.2018 03:18 pm

Public protector presents finding against Helen Zille – Twitter reacts

Kaunda Selisho
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: ANA

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: ANA

The advocate found that the former DA member had violated the Executive Members Act when she loaned her son tablets from the provincial department.

Former Western Cape premier and DA leader Helen Zille was fingered during today’s presentation in which public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane delivered her reports on a number of outstanding cases.

In addition to finding Malusi Gigaba and Fikile Mbalula guilty of misconduct, advocate Mkhwebane found Zille had violated the Executive Members Act when she assisted her maths teacher son by arranging for tablets from the province’s education department to be loaned to him so he could offer extra maths lessons to disadvantaged matric students.

Social media users have since reacted to the news with many rejoicing in the finding and juxtaposing it with the DA’s strong anti-corruption stance.

There are those who have come to Zille’s defence, however, citing the fact the misconduct was committed in an effort to help those less fortunate.

Zille has yet to respond but she did, however, tweet the following:

READ NEXT: Mkhwebane finds Treasury DG should have disclosed criminal record

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Public protector finds ‘grossly irresponsible’ Fikile Mbalula breached ethics code 19.12.2018
107 people killed on Western Cape roads since beginning of December 19.12.2018
Zille: Malema and Mandela should be reported for apartheid, colonialism comments 18.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.