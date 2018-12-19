Those land thieves must eat grass – Andile Mngxitama

Following two Twitter bans, Andile Mnxitama is back on Twitter with a vengeance and the BLF leader seems unapologetic about the divisive comments he made in response to the veiled threats made by Johan Rupert during his Power FM interview.
Mngxitama began by indicating that it was all systems go for the upcoming election as his party had not been banned from participating as many had hoped.
He went on to call those calling for said ban “land thieves” and said they must “eat grass”.
Today we are at @BLF_SouthAfrica head quarters discussing our election strategy. The IEC has already indicated that we cant be stopped from the ballot. Those land thieves must eat grass. #Mngxitama
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 18, 2018
He went on to lament that the “land thieves” forced him into Twitter exile and he, therefore, missed Jacob Zuma’s introduction to the social media platform, but added that he would look out for Zuma’s handle in order to follow the man he had dubbed the BLF’s ideological father.
I hear uBaba joined Twitter that time I was forced by land thieves into Twitter exile. I will look out for his handle and like a good RET soldier follow our ideological father.
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
Mngxitama then commented on the aftermath of his Potchefstroom speech, stating that people were only upset because “Nnete ya baba” (the truth stings).
Lol I like it how @afriforum says @BLF_SouthAfrica is a movement of two people but they spend so much money and effort to stop us from contesting the 2019 elections. Why? What are they so scared off?
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
White people are so scared of @BLF_SouthAfrica they shut down my Twitter handle with over 80k followers. They have banned me from Facebook for 30 days. They have banned the Potchefstroom 1:5 speech from YouTube. Nnete ya baba…
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
1:5
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
Why do land thieves look at "1:5" and get tears in their eyes looking at their cats and dogs?
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
For the record. @BLF_SouthAfrica will be on the ballot in 2019. Land thieves have failed to stop us. The IEC has already indicated that they cant stop us. Whites and their lackeys better repent now before it's too late.
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
The BLF leader has also labelled Rupert a wanted man and has asked people to inform the BLF of Rupert’s whereabouts.
By the way @BLF_SouthAfrica is looking for Johann Rupert. If you see him alert us please. We haven't forgotten how he called juju a small venda boy in a red beret. We won't allow him to unleash his private army on black people. He is a wanted man
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
The whites who have a problem with 1:5 have no problem with Johan Rupert saying he has a private militia in the taxi industry.
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
Rupert is nasty. He gives you money then insults you openly. He knows you can do fokol, you are his slave in a red beret.
— Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 19, 2018
READ NEXT: Johann Rupert says the Guptas are out to get him
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.