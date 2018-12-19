; Those land thieves must eat grass – Andile Mngxitama – The Citizen
 
Those land thieves must eat grass – Andile Mngxitama

Kaunda Selisho
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama briefs media at BLF Head Office in Johannesburg, 11 November 2018, on why BLF calls for 5 Whites for every 1 Black life and an announcement of steps to be taken to ensure self defence. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama briefs media at BLF Head Office in Johannesburg, 11 November 2018, on why BLF calls for 5 Whites for every 1 Black life and an announcement of steps to be taken to ensure self defence. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Despite multiple Twitter bans, the BLF leader is tweeting as though he never left.

Following two Twitter bans, Andile Mnxitama is back on Twitter with a vengeance and the BLF leader seems unapologetic about the divisive comments he made in response to the veiled threats made by Johan Rupert during his Power FM interview.

Mngxitama began by indicating that it was all systems go for the upcoming election as his party had not been banned from participating as many had hoped.

He went on to call those calling for said ban “land thieves” and said they must “eat grass”.

He went on to lament that the  “land thieves” forced him into Twitter exile and he, therefore, missed Jacob Zuma’s introduction to the social media platform, but added that he would look out for Zuma’s handle in order to follow the man he had dubbed the BLF’s ideological father.

Mngxitama then commented on the aftermath of his Potchefstroom speech, stating that people were only upset because “Nnete ya baba” (the truth stings).

The BLF leader has also labelled Rupert a wanted man and has asked people to inform the BLF of Rupert’s whereabouts.

