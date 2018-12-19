; Mkhwebane to release findings on Mbalula’s Dubai holiday – The Citizen
 
Mkhwebane to release findings on Mbalula’s Dubai holiday

Gopolang Chawane
Picture: Twitter/Fikile Mbalula

The public protector is expected to release her findings related to the former sport’s minister’s 2016 family trip to Dubai.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to release a report on the findings regarding former sports minister Fikile Mbalula’s 2016 Dubai holiday allegedly funded by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

The findings are expected to be tabled today.

Allegations are that Sedgars Sports funded Mbalula’s R700,000 family holiday when they were in Dubai for at least five days.

The company has however denied the allegations which resulted in Mkhwebane launching the investigations.

Mbalula has insisted everything was above board, adding that the trip was paid for using private family resources.

Criminal charges could be opened against Mbalula if the findings prove the trip was funded by Sascoc while Mbalula was the minister of sports.

Mkhwebane has informed all parties involved and said they were all afforded an opportunity to respond to the findings.

