; ANCYL congress postponed – report – The Citizen
 
Politics 18.12.2018 03:28 pm

ANCYL congress postponed – report

Citizen reporter
ANCYL SG Njabulo Nzuza. Image: Twitter/@ANCYLhq

ANCYL SG Njabulo Nzuza. Image: Twitter/@ANCYLhq

The youth league’s secretary-general, however, says the league is ready to convene its conference.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has been stopped from holding its national congress where the league would have elected new leadership.

The election of the league’s new leadership was meant to get underway on Monday.

SowetanLive reports the league’s congress was stopped from going ahead by the mother body which cited a lack of adequate planning.

The ANC’s acting spokesperson, Dakota Legoete, reportedly said the congress was postponed because the league’s organisers had not worked out the logistics for the conference.

Legoete was quoted as saying that the mother body was waiting for the league’s organisers to pay for the logistics so that the conference could be convened.

The party’s acting spokesperson dismissed claims that the ANC wanted the ANCYL’s conference to keep being postponed until after the elections next year.

Legoete said the ANC could not commit to financing a conference that could collapse.

Incumbent ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza said, however, that the league was still ready to have its conference sit.

Nzuza was quoted as saying that the ANC national working committee said the party’s finances were not in order.

He, however, reportedly said the league was still continuing with having its branch general meetings [BGMs] ahead of the conference and that the mother body was assisting it with raising funds.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stop corruption to make volunteers’ work easy, North West ANCYL asks ANC 24.8.2018
‘Old-aged’ leaders must make way for young blood – ANC Youth League 13.6.2018
ANCYL NEC member says protests in the North West are justifiable 19.4.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.