ANCYL congress postponed – report

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has been stopped from holding its national congress where the league would have elected new leadership.

The election of the league’s new leadership was meant to get underway on Monday.

SowetanLive reports the league’s congress was stopped from going ahead by the mother body which cited a lack of adequate planning.

The ANC’s acting spokesperson, Dakota Legoete, reportedly said the congress was postponed because the league’s organisers had not worked out the logistics for the conference.

Legoete was quoted as saying that the mother body was waiting for the league’s organisers to pay for the logistics so that the conference could be convened.

The party’s acting spokesperson dismissed claims that the ANC wanted the ANCYL’s conference to keep being postponed until after the elections next year.

Legoete said the ANC could not commit to financing a conference that could collapse.

Incumbent ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza said, however, that the league was still ready to have its conference sit.

Nzuza was quoted as saying that the ANC national working committee said the party’s finances were not in order.

He, however, reportedly said the league was still continuing with having its branch general meetings [BGMs] ahead of the conference and that the mother body was assisting it with raising funds.

