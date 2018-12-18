EFF announce their election manifesto date

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced their election manifesto rally will be on February 2 in Pretoria next year.

The party is gearing up for next year’s elections and will host their manifesto launch at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve in Tshwane.

The party’s leader, Julius Malema, has made it clear the party is going into the “boxing ring hoping for a win”.

In an interview with Rwandan media on the sidelines of the fifth Pan-African Parliament in Kigali, Rwanda, Malema expressed confidence about his party’s prospects in next year’s general election.

He said the EFF still hoped to unseat the ANC, either through winning an outright majority or through a coalition if the ANC got below 50%.

Malema added his hope was, of course, that the EFF would get more than 51% of the vote.

“You don’t go into a boxing match with a hope to lose. You go in with an intention to win.”

In a recent poll, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) predicted the EFF might be able to more than double its share of the vote since their first participation in elections in 2014. That would put them at around 13%, if the IRR’s sample of 1,000 voters is anything to go by.

They suggested the ANC could drop by as much as 10% with growth among black voters also likely for the official opposition, the DA.

Watch CIC @Julius_S_Malema discuss matters of importance with a Rwandan Journalist. Clear about the fact that EFF is going to run a successful election campaign and win 2019 General Elections. pic.twitter.com/XqoDy7f0Rg — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 24, 2018

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.