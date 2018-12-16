; EFF says it is remembering the Battle of Blood River today – The Citizen
 
Politics 16.12.2018 12:02 pm

EFF says it is remembering the Battle of Blood River today

Citizen reporter
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during a sitting in the National Assembly on March 3, 2015 at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. DA and EFF condemn the appointment of Vuma Glenton Mashinini as Commissioner for the Independent Electoral Commission. The appointment was made by the National Assembly yesterday. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Liza van Deventer).

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during a sitting in the National Assembly on March 3, 2015 at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. DA and EFF condemn the appointment of Vuma Glenton Mashinini as Commissioner for the Independent Electoral Commission. The appointment was made by the National Assembly yesterday. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Liza van Deventer).

The party says on Reconciliation Day that black people still need to be ‘humanised’ by getting the land back.

In a statement to mark the Day of Reconciliation today (which will be officially observed only tomorrow), EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that what they were celebrating was parliament’s resolution this year to amend the constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

They said today marked 180 years since about 470 Boer trekkers had, according to legend, faced off against a much larger Zulu army of 10,000 and prevailed against them, suffering only three losses.

He said “white supremacists” had used the holiday commemorating this day to “memorialise their crime of land dispossession against the indigenous people”.

He said only through “the restoration of dignity of access to land can we say black people, Africans in particular, can confidently claim true and genuine decolonisation”.

The December 16 holiday was recast as Reconciliation Day after South Africa ushered in a democratic government in the 1990s.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi visits Glen Marikana community following court victory 16.12.2018
Load shedding ‘was deliberate’ to rationalise Eskom task team 15.12.2018
Police allegedly refuse to accept Karima Brown laying charges against EFF member 14.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.